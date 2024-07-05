Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $213.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day moving average is $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

