JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target to GBX 90

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DWL

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.90) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £986.70 million and a PE ratio of -198.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.19. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67.93 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.62).

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,201.75). In related news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,201.75). Also, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($25,115.48). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.