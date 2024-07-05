JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.79. 8,012,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

