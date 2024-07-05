JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $186.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.31.

MPC opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.30. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

