JUNO Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. JUNO has a market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $82,210.84 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

