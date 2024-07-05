Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 117,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,646,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZ. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

