Kaspa Price Hits $0.16 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $152.29 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,112,649,714 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,107,805,122.769756. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15327867 USD and is down -9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $142,662,682.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

