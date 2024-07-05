Kava Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.09 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Kava has a total market cap of $384.13 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,192 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.