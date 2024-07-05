KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Up 4.3%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.07. Approximately 25,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 197,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

