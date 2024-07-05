Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KW. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 69,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

KW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 69,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,623. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

