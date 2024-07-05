Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $100.65. 145,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,520. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.