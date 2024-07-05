Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

