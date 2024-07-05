Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 245 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 2,026,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,543. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.