Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 890 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

