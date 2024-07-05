Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,386 ($30.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11,361.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,917.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.62. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,101 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,498 ($31.60).

In other news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($70,684.29). 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

