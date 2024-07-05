Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 40%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 220,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 169,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

