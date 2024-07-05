KonPay Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. KonPay has a market cap of $602,598.00 and $159,706.46 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

