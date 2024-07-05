KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
NYSE KT opened at $13.37 on Monday. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
