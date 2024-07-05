KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

KT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KT opened at $13.37 on Monday. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Get KT alerts:

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

KT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.