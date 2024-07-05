Kujira Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.13 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $120.13 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.15864287 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,223,738.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

