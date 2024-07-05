Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $93.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.38.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a P/E ratio of 432.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

