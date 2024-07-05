KWB Wealth Acquires 2,371 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KWB Wealth owned 2.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 107,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 9,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,023. The company has a market cap of $307.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

