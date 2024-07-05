KWB Wealth Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of PDN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 6,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

