KWB Wealth Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,137 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXH. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,672,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,444,000 after acquiring an additional 432,014 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the period.

PXH traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 198,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

