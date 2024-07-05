KWB Wealth Has $81.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.0% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $81,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after buying an additional 1,413,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after buying an additional 1,291,334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

