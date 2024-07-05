KWB Wealth Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BINC. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,802,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 905,701 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,514,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,838,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 222,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

