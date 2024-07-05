KWB Wealth Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

