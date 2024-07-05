KWB Wealth Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.90. 112,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,862. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

