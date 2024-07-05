Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $79.56 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

