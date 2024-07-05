Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

