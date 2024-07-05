LBG Media (LON:LBG) Shares Up 0.9%

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.93 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35). Approximately 3,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 119,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

LBG Media Price Performance

Insider Activity at LBG Media

The firm has a market capitalization of £228.94 million, a PE ratio of 10,642.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.48.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). Also, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($315,719.92). 70.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

