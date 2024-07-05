LBG Media (LON:LBG) Shares Up 0.9%

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.93 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35). Approximately 3,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 119,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.34).
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($315,719.92). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 67,230 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). 70.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.
