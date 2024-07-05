Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 3,694 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,625.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.33. 587,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,947. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

