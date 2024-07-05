Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock worth $203,549 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Price Performance
Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.69. 31,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huron Consulting Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.