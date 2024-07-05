Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock worth $203,549 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.69. 31,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.