LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 153,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 419,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in LG Display by 101.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 69.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

