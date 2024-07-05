LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.00

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 243507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.