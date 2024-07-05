LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 149 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LifePlan Financial LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $145.96. 2,481,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

