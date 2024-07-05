Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 832 ($10.52) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.45). 141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 813 ($10.28).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 825.73.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56,284.15%.

Insider Transactions at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £802 ($1,014.42) per share, with a total value of £40,100 ($50,720.97). Insiders have bought a total of 275 shares of company stock worth $18,101,400 in the last three months. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.