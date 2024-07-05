Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.45 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $116.45 million and $20.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

