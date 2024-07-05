Lisk Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $118.14 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

