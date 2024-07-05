Longbow Finance SA Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 195.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,586,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.