MAGA Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MAGA has a total market cap of $61.17 million and $45.70 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAGA has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAGA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.0001837 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $47,633,427.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.