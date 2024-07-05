Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.94

Shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 841350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.
Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $553.85 million, a P/E ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 1.55.
About Magnificent Seven ETF
The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.
