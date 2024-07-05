Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,624.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $247.83. 166,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.70. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

