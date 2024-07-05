Mantle Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $315.52 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mantle has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.71664881 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $239,889,797.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

