Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Autodesk by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2,187.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 186,143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after purchasing an additional 178,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.30. 907,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,472. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

