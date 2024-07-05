Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 504 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.30. The stock had a trading volume of 531,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

