Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 990,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $152.67.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

