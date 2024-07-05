Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.00. 2,026,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,543. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.32. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

