Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,909,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 16,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,272,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $449.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.19 and a 200 day moving average of $453.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.