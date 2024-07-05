Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 310,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MTDR traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,409. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

