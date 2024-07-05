MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 26% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $35.77 or 0.00063384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $203.42 million and approximately $29.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,515.59 or 1.00136069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.7832491 USD and is down -19.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $25,278,770.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.